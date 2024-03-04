Scroll To Top
Politics

Right-wing group won't condemn Uganda's 'kill the gays' law, enraging queer Democrats

Mark Pocan Wisconsin LGBTQ equality caucus
facebook @repmarkpocan

"When you’re given the opportunity to publicly oppose a law that permits the government to execute LGBTQI+ people just because of who they are, why wouldn’t you take it?" says Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Mark Pocan.

trudestress

The right-wing Fellowship Foundation, a.k.a the Family, has filed to condemn Uganda’s “kill the gays” law — and the Congressional Equality Caucus, which demanded to know the group’s role in the law, is outraged.

“When you’re given the opportunity to publicly oppose a law that permits the government to execute LGBTQI+ people just because of who they are, why wouldn’t you take it?” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, chair of the Equality Caucus, said in a Friday press release.

Pocan, a gay Democrat from Wisconsin, had written to Fellowship Foundation President Katherine Crane in late January to express concern about the foundation’s relationship with anti-LGBTQ+ leaders in Africa, especially in Uganda. “Since the passage of [Uganda’s] first Anti-Homosexuality Act a decade ago, there have been numerous reports linking both bills, their authors, and the larger movement to further criminalize LGBTQI+ people in Uganda to the Fellowship Foundation/the Family, and its associates,” he wrote.

The act, passed last year, provides for a sentence of life in prison for consensual same-sex relations and the death penalty in certain circumstances. It also requires that citizens report anyone they suspect has violated the law. It replaces a similar law that was passed a decade ago, although without the death penalty provision, and was struck down by Uganda’s highest court, not because of its content but because of the manner in which it was adopted. The new law is being challenged in court as well.

Pocan received a brief response from Crane, dated February 28. “At no time has there been any authorization or interest by the International Foundation to fund, influence, or instigate any hurt or hate for anyone,” she wrote. “Just like you in Congress, we don’t control any member of congress, or even our own friends’ thoughts and words. We certainly understand political agendas in Washington and around the world, yet work to sincerely love people and pray for the work of leaders. We thank you for your letter to help us in that way.”

The congressman found Crane’s response deeply unsatisfactory. She did not address the Anti-Homosexuality Act directly, nor did she respond to questions raised about the foundation’s involvement with Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast. It helped support the event in 2023 and flew in U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican, to speak there. He urged Uganda’s leaders to “stand firm” against international critics, although he later said he did not support the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

“The Fellowship Foundation’s four-sentence response to my letter — where they refuse to explicitly condemn Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act or discuss their connections to the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation—begs the question: what else are they trying to hide?” Pocan said. “The anti-LGBTQI+ activities of the Family and their associates directly threatens the safety of LGBTQI+ people around the world.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
africaanti-homosexuality actanti-lgbtq+ legislationcongressional equality caucusdeath penaltyequality caucusfamilyfellowship foundationkill the gays billmark pocanthe familyugandawisconsinworld
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio