Rep. Sarah McBride denounces Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks on transgender people

Delaware Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress, has largely avoided making her gender identity a central issue in Washington, D.C. , even agreeing to follow Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s restrictive rules on bathroom usage in the U.S. Capitol. But as President Donald Trump’s administration launches an unprecedented assault on trans rights, McBride is making clear that the president’s attacks on the entire community are a step too far.

In a statement Friday, McBride condemned the Trump administration’s sweeping anti- LGBTQ + policies, which include stripping federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary people, banning federal support for gender-affirming care for minors, and moving toward removing transgender service members from the U.S. military .

“Since January 20th, I’ve heard from transgender constituents and their families who are living in fear of the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on them,” McBride said. “From day one, the administration has taken actions that would force the outing of transgender people, stripping them of their privacy and safety.”

McBride’s strong rebuke comes after weeks of carefully navigating Republican-controlled Washington, where Johnson has enforced discriminatory policies—most notably a rule barring transgender people from using restrooms that align with their gender identity in House-controlled facilities. McBride’s decision not to challenge Johnson’s rule early on drew criticism from some transgender people, who saw it as a concession. However, McBride defended her then, arguing that she did not want Republicans to turn her into a distraction and that she preferred to focus on passing meaningful legislation.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms,” McBride said last fall. “I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.”

But with the Trump administration now moving aggressively to dismantle transgender rights across the country, McBride is making it clear that she won’t stay silent.

Sweeping rollbacks of trans rights

One of Trump’s most immediate and devastating moves was an executive order that eliminated federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary people, redefining gender as strictly male or female based on sex characteristics at birth. The order mandates that all federal policies, documents, and programs follow this definition—erasing gender identity protections in workplaces, schools, and public accommodations.

McBride called the move “a blatant effort to divide this nation at the expense of working people” and warned that it will have catastrophic real-world consequences.

“I’ve heard from service members in Delaware who want to continue their unwavering commitment to service to our country but are not sure that they will be allowed,” McBride said.

Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to evaluate how to align the military workforce with new standards that would exclude transgender military members from serving.

“They are moving forward with a plan to remove trans service members who have met the same standards as other active-duty military personnel and have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” McBride said. “This reckless move will undoubtedly put our military readiness and morale at risk.”

She also pointed to Trump’s “federal facilities bathroom ban,” putting transgender people at risk in workplaces, public buildings, and schools that receive federal funding. McBride warned that such policies embolden discrimination and can even lead to cisgender women being harassed by “gender police.”

“As we’ve already seen in the Capitol, these bans result in Republican politicians and appointees deputizing themselves as gender police, often targeting women who are not transgender for harassment,” she said.

Last week, Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, two outspoken transphobes, chased a cisgender woman into a Capitol bathroom because they thought she might be trans. The two Republican lawmakers were forced to apologize.

A chilling effect on health care

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is his crackdown on gender-affirming health care. The administration has moved to defund medical providers who offer transgender-related treatments and has signaled that it will pursue legal action against physicians who provide care.

McBride likened the move to the administration’s restrictive reproductive health care policies, warning that some hospitals and doctors are already pulling back out of fear of retaliation.

“We’re hearing about health care centers and physicians pausing all care for trans people out of fear of litigation and retaliation,” she said. “Just like the federal administration’s funding freeze, this will leave some of the most vulnerable in our state without access to critical health care.”

In Virginia , Richmond’s Virginia Commonwealth University Health Center announced that it would stop providing most gender-affirming care services to patients under 19. Nearby Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. , also paused medical services for pediatric patients.

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and numerous other health organizations have repeatedly affirmed that gender-affirming care is medically necessary and can be lifesaving. Research has consistently shown that transgender people who receive affirming medical care have lower rates of depression and suicide.

McBride vows to fight back

Despite the grim landscape, McBride made clear that she will continue to fight for transgender Americans and all marginalized communities impacted by the administration’s policies.

“I will not let my trans constituents—or any Delawarean—be used as a pawn in the Trump administration’s efforts to purge patriots from federal service and gut lifesaving programs all in pursuit of lining the pockets of the uber-wealthy,” she said.

“Each time the Trump administration attacks a small, vulnerable community, the ripple effects of hate echo across our society,” McBride added. “In Delaware, we have the capacity to be the antidote to this hate—where we see one another as neighbors and treat one another with respect.”