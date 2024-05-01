Scroll To Top

04/30/24

🎙️ As Karine Jean-Pierre approaches her second anniversary as White House Press Secretary on May 13, she carries the weight of being a trailblazer — the first Black woman and first LGBTQ+ person to hold the position. In an exclusive interview with The Advocate on Monday, Jean-Pierre shared insights into the significance of her presence and the broader implications for democracy and representation.

“It’s not lost on me what my presence at the podium behind that lectern means. Being a first in many different ways, I’m an immigrant, I’m a queer Black woman, a person of color, and it is incredibly a heavy weight that I understand is important to carry with respect and understanding,” she said. 🌈

📺 The amount of LGBTQ+ characters on television is decreasing, and a significant chunk is disappearing because their show was canceled or ended. GLAAD’s annual Where We Are on TV report tracks the presence of LGBTQ+ characters in the latest television season. It found just 8.6 percent of recurring characters in the past year were LGBTQ+, falling two percentage points from the previous year.

Former congressman George Santos, the gay fabulist from New York, has reintroduced his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, on the celebrity video creation site Cameo. This move follows Santos’s recent attempt and subsequent withdrawal from a race for a nearby congressional seat as an independent after distancing himself from the Republican Party. 💃🏼 🐘

“I just single-handedly made the left hate Drag queens lol,” Santos wrote on X. 🙃

Karine Jean-Pierre on being a Black lesbian working for the White House: 'It matters' (exclusive)

Florida document dump reveals more about Christian and Bridget Ziegler's threesomes

Biden admin moves to protect LGBTQ+ kids in foster care

North Carolina and West Virginia can't deny trans health care: federal appeals court

Too many LGBTQ+ TV characters disappeared this year because their series was canceled: report

George Santos's latest money-making plot? Reviving his drag persona, Kitara Ravache

Candace Parker, queer WNBA legend, is retiring 'privately with the ones I love'

