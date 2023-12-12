Alex Cooper

Scroll To Top
Happy Tuesday!

Ever wonder which state in the U.S. is the gayest? Well, the Williams Institute out of the University of California Los Angeles released a study on that topic last month. There was an initial shock when the queerest state in the country ended up being Kentucky. Yes, that Kentucky. It turns out there was an error in the data, the group said in a press release. No kidding. So what is actually the queerest state? Find out below.

📚 Out magazine is one of The Advocate's sibling publications. It's been around for decades and covers fashion, media, and celebrities. We published a story yesterday about how one Pennsylvania town's library board is actively removing the publication from library shelves — and the now-former library director called them out in a recent meeting. The director quit and has spoken out about the removal of the magazine as a form of censorship. 😶

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is doubling down on her transphobia. In an interview on Monday, she again attacked trans girls who are student-athletes. As my colleague Trudy Ring reported, "Haley, who has previously gone so far as to blame trans athletes for teen girls’ suicides, ignored the fact that trans girls and women make up a tiny minority of athletes and that scientists have said they do not necessarily have an advantage over cisgender women." Also, Haley, please stop calling trans girls "biological boys." K, thanks.

In other news:

See you on Thursday,

Alex

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Shuttershock

Pennsylvania Library Director Resigns After Board Removes Issues of 'Out,' the LGBTQ+ Magazine

Images: facebook @NorthernCambriaLibrary; Shutterstock

45 Years Ago, Gay Activist Anthony Adams Was Murdered. Utah Police Are Still Missing Evidence

Image: Courtesy Adams family via Salt Lake City Tribune

Nikki Haley: 'I'll Aways Fight' Against Trans Women Athletes in Female Sports

Screen shot

Discord Now Explicitly Bans Misgendering and Deadnaming Transgender People on the Platform

Image: Shutterstock

George Santos Is in Plea Negotiations with Federal Prosecutors

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

GOP Senator Introduces Bill That Throws LGBTQ+ Foster Children Under the Bus

Image: facebook @RepJimBanks

Look, queer trivia!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: Who was the first out elected public official in the U.S.?

Reply to this email to share your answers, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

