Alex Cooper

Ever wonder which state in the U.S. is the gayest? Well, the Williams Institute out of the University of California Los Angeles released a study on that topic last month. There was an initial shock when the queerest state in the country ended up being Kentucky. Yes, that Kentucky. It turns out there was an error in the data, the group said in a press release. No kidding. So what is actually the queerest state? Find out below.

📚 Out magazine is one of The Advocate's sibling publications. It's been around for decades and covers fashion, media, and celebrities. We published a story yesterday about how one Pennsylvania town's library board is actively removing the publication from library shelves — and the now-former library director called them out in a recent meeting. The director quit and has spoken out about the removal of the magazine as a form of censorship. 😶

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is doubling down on her transphobia. In an interview on Monday, she again attacked trans girls who are student-athletes. As my colleague Trudy Ring reported, "Haley, who has previously gone so far as to blame trans athletes for teen girls’ suicides, ignored the fact that trans girls and women make up a tiny minority of athletes and that scientists have said they do not necessarily have an advantage over cisgender women." Also, Haley, please stop calling trans girls "biological boys." K, thanks.

