Anti-LGBTQ+ Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Bridget Ziegler Filmed Another Sex Tape With Woman: Report

Sarasota police obtained a second sex video from embattled Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler. This one shows an encounter between his wife Bridget Ziegler with another woman.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability, which initially broke that Christian Ziegler was under investigation for rape, sourced local law enforcement who claimed a second sex tape exists. It's not known if the other woman is the same woman who has accused Christian Ziegler of rape or if this is a different person.

Police obtained video Christian Ziegler took of a sexual encounter with the woman accusing him of rape. Law enforcement sources described the tape to the Florida Center for Government Accountability as potentially complicating the case against Ziegler. That’s because of some key details that appear to dispute events as described by the Sarasota woman leveling accusations.

In the process of investigating Christian Ziegler, the police found this other video, according to the Center. It’s unclear if the same woman is part of the latest video obtained by law enforcement.

“It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler. Neither Christian nor Bridget Ziegler have responded to requests for comment from the Trident,” according to the Center.

Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of the conservative, anti-LGBTQ+ organization Moms for Liberty. Most recently she's been a member of the Sarasota County School Board.

In the course of securing a search warrant, Bridget Ziegler admitted to police she had been in a threesome with her husband and the woman more than a year prior. Meanwhile, rumors in Southwest Florida persist that the couple has engaged in a non-traditional marriage for years. That’s quite the revelation considering the political power couple long ran on promoting social conservative values. Bridget Ziegler stood by Gov. Ron DeSantis when he signed Florida’s infamous “don’t say gay” law.

The revelations of threesomes promoted serious political trouble. The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 earlier this month to call for her to resign, though only DeSantis can remove her.

“Now, let me be clear, participation in same-sex activities is not shameful,” said Nicholas Machuca, the deputy director of development of LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Florida, said at the board's recent vote. “However, Bridget Ziegler has done this while simultaneously denigrating our community and working overtime to instill policies that directly marginalize us. That hypocrisy is unacceptable.”



Every statewide official, starting with DeSantis, has called for Christian Ziegler to resign, and the Republican Party of Florida’s executive board last week reduced his salary, censured him and set in motion a process to remove him in January. Christian Ziegler is reportedly seeking a $2 million payout to step down.