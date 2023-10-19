Majority of Americans Support LGBTQ+ Youth, GLAAD's First Spirit Day Index Finds

A majority of Americans want to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Spirit Day Index, based on new research conducted for GLAAD.

Today is Spirit Day, when many of us, famous or not, wear purple to stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ+ youth. This year, GLAAD has released its first Spirit Day Index, showing the importance of the observance.

The index is based on research conducted by polling firm Ipsos through its KnowledgePanel, the oldest and largest probability-based online panel in the U.S., with about 60,000 members. It found that a majority of respondents believe Spirit Day is important for LGBTQ+ youth and want to take actions of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.

Among the findings are that seven out of 10 of those who consider themselves LGBTQ+ allies believe Spirit Day is important for both LGBTQ+ youth and adults. For the purposes of the index, allies defined as people who want to combat anti-LGBTQ+ hate, want to be an effective ally, or want to learn how to be a better ally. However, of those who want to take actions of allyship, half say they don’t have the language or understanding to be an effective ally.

Six out of 10 allies believe Spirit Day is important to all youth. Half of the total respondents and 70 percent of allies believe wearing purple on Spirit Day shows support for LGBTQ+ Youth

The research found that respondents are nearly twice as likely to agree than disagree that it’s important for LGBTQ+ youth to feel seen and supported. Nearly three in 10 respondents and nearly four in 10 of those who identify as allies have a child in their life that could benefit from knowing about Spirit Day.

Those surveyed believe that all sectors of life can have a positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth by supporting Spirit Day. Sixty percent say everyday people can have a positive impact; 58 percent believe this of celebrities; 57 percent each say media participation and online content creators can have a positive impact; 56 percent believe this of sports leagues; and 55 percent say businesses can have a positive impact.

The research was conducted August 25-28 among 1,026 U.S. residents 18 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Among the other highlights of this year’s Spirit Day, Emmy-nominated actress and activist Laverne Cox, in partnership with beauty products company Sally Hansen, lit up the Empire State Building in New York City in purple Wednesday. GLAAD board member Frankie Grande is hosting the fifth annual Spirit Day concert from 8 to 10 p.m. Pacific at Belasco in Los Angeles. Performers will include Lauren Jauregui, Vincint, The Scarlet Opera, Wayne Brady, and more. The concert is supported by Live Nation and the Recording Academy. Proceeds will benefit GLAAD, and tickets are available here.

Celebrities who’ve confirmed they’re observing Spirit Day include Amy Schneider, Aria Brooks, Blue Hamilton, Brandon Thompson, Brandy Clark, Brooke Eden, Brooklynne Webb, Calum Scott, Christopher Gorham, Emeline, Erin Andrews, Heidi Klum, Ian Paget, Idina Menzel, Isaac Dubar, Jaymes Vaughan, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jessica Carter Altman, JoJo Siwa, Jonathan Bennett, Kaila Novak, Karamo, Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Edelstein, Mädchen Amick, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Kanemura, Maren Morris, Matt Dallas, Matt Iseman, Matty Maggiacomo, Mayim Bialik, Meredith Marks, Michael D. Cohen, Nick Carter, Paul Feig, Rachel Bloom, Rebecca Zamolo, Reagan To, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Sasha Colby, Scott Turner Schofield, Shinjiro Atae, Sofia Vergara, Sterling K. Brown, The Scarlet Opera, Travis Shumake, Ty Herndon, UMI, and Wayne Brady.

Participating faith leaders include Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, Brandan Robertson, Yuval David, Father James Martin, and Bishops Megan Rohrer, Kevin Strickland, and Brenda Bos. Faith groups such as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, United Church of Christ, Beloved Arise, the Naming Project, Keshet, Yass, Jesus!, Outreach Faith: A Catholic Resource, and Wonderfully Made: LGBTQ+R(eligion),

LGBTQ+ groups joining in include Gay Men’s Health Crisis, GenderCool Project, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, Trevor Project, +Life, National Center for Lesbian Rights, Los Angeles LGBT Center, PFLAG, Pride Live, and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, along with the GSA Network and GSA student groups activating across the country. Other organizations taking part include the United Nations, the Academy of Country Music, American Library Association, American Federation of Teachers, United Against Book Bans, Little Bee Books, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, and the Choose Kindness Project.

Among sports leagues going purple are the NFL, the NBA, and the WNBA, along with sports teams across the nation. From entertainment and media companies, participants will include NBCUniversal, Disney Entertainment Television, and Paramount brands; iHeartMedia; Spanish-language celebrities and programs Ana Maria Polo, Luis Sandoval, Curly Velasquez, The Q Agenda, Pantaya, Despierta América, Primer Impacto, and El Gordo y la Flaca.

On Broadway, the companies of Shucked, Here Lies Love, and Sweeney Todd will participate in Spirit Day, with Here Lies Love hosting a post-curtain DJ set by Griffin Maxwell Brooks and dance party.

International participants will include China Rainbow Media Awards, Diversity (Italy), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and Mexican consulates in the U.S. and abroad, J-Pop star Shinjiro Atae, Marriage for All Japan, NHK Cosmomedia America, and students at Christian Brothers College.

This year’s Spirit Day sponsors include Sally Hansen, Kirkland & Ellis, the NFL, the NBA, the WNBA, Skittles, the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development, Hyundai, and M&M’s.

GLAAD organizes celebrities, media outlets, brands, landmarks, sports leagues, faith groups, school districts, organizations, colleges, and universities for Spirit Day, which has become the most visible anti-LGBTQ+ bullying campaign in the world. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

The annual tradition was started in 2010 by GLAAD and then-high school student Brittany McMillan, in memory of the LGBTQ youth who died by suicide. McMillan encouraged her friends to wear purple on a day in October, and the day came to be known as Spirit Day.