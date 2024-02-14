Happy Tuesday,
🏡 In an election that has been called a test for the 2024 general election, Democrat Tom Suozzi bested Republican Mazi Pilip to claim George Santos' former House seat. The showdown came only a couple of months after Santos — of current Cameo fame — was expelled from Congress after an ethics investigation found he most likely broke federal law. Santos is also facing a number of criminal charges. While the win doesn't mean Democrats now control the House, it does mean the weak Republican majority is weaker. 🏡
👏🏼 And speaking of Democrats, the Congressional Equality Caucus called out House Republicans in a report on Monday, blasting the lawmakers for being "obsessed" with attacking LGBTQ+ people. The scathing document slammed legislation and amendments introduced by the GOP that looked to restrict gender-affirming care and allow discrimination against queer people.
🫖 “You expect bullies in school, but there are bullies walking the halls of Congress too. The House GOP is obsessed with targeting LGBTQI+ people—especially trans kids—because it gives them a little more clout with the most extreme parts of their base,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, chair of the Equality Caucus said. 🫖
🏈 Did you see all of the queer-inclusive commercials during the Super Bowl? While there was an increase in representation this year, gains could still be made, according to GLAAD. Check them out here.
