🏛️ A gay lawyer is on the prosecution team in Georgia that is pursuing charges against former President Donald Trump. In the pivotal election interference case against Trump, Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, who joined the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in January 2021, has been central in addressing complex legal issues. Wooten has spoken about being a queer attorney before.

🐇 Okay, so we all know that Sunday was Easter. Well, Easter — which has no fixed date — landed on March 31, 2024. Another holiday on March 31 this year was Transgender Day of Visibility, as I mentioned above. Well, Trump and a whole lotta Republicans freaked out that President Joe Biden recognized TDOV. They apparently couldn't grasp that both Easter and TDOV could be on the same day. 🐇

“Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric,” a White House spokesperson told The Advocate. ✨

