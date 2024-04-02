Raphael Warnock slams Mike Johnson as ‘opposite of Christian’ after Trans Visibility Day uproar

Senator Raphael Warnock has a message for Mike Johnson that he believes the Speaker of the House has forgotten: Love thy neighbor.

Every year, Transgender Day of Visibility occurs on March 31. President Joe Biden, who was the first president to recognize the date, issued this year's proclamationlast week, telling transgender Americans: "I have your back."

The Christian holiday of Easter, which occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox, happened to fall on March 31 this year. Despite the overlap of the dates being a coincidence, conservatives were up in arms over the weekend, accusing Biden of attempting to replace the Christian celebration with an occasion for queer people.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’ — is outrageous and abhorrent," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on Twitter/X. "The American people are taking note.”