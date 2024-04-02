Scroll To Top
Politics

Raphael Warnock slams Mike Johnson as ‘opposite of Christian’ after Trans Visibility Day uproar

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Senator Raphael Warnock
Shutterstock

"This is just one more instance of folks who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us," the Georgia Democrat recently said.

Senator Raphael Warnock has a message for Mike Johnson that he believes the Speaker of the House has forgotten: Love thy neighbor.

Every year, Transgender Day of Visibility occurs on March 31. President Joe Biden, who was the first president to recognize the date, issued this year's proclamationlast week, telling transgender Americans: "I have your back."

The Christian holiday of Easter, which occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox, happened to fall on March 31 this year. Despite the overlap of the dates being a coincidence, conservatives were up in arms over the weekend, accusing Biden of attempting to replace the Christian celebration with an occasion for queer people.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’ — is outrageous and abhorrent," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on Twitter/X. "The American people are taking note.”

As other Republican lawmakers and figures echoed similar sentiments, including the national press secretary for former president Donald Trump, others were quick to point out their absurdity. After giving an Easter sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church in Atlanta on Sunday, Georgia Democrat and Reverend Raphael Warnock specifically focused on Johnson.

“Apparently, the Speaker finds trans people abhorrent, and I think he ought to think about that," Warnock said in a CNN “State of the Union” interview. "This is just one more instance of folks who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us. This is the opposite of the Christian faith."

The White House responded to the bizarre outrage Sunday, with White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates telling The Advocatethat "it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric."

Warnock continued his remarks to emphasize inclusion, which he said is meant to be the core of Christian values.

"Jesus centered the marginalized. He centered the poor," he said. "And in a moment like this, we need voices, particularly voices of faith, who would use our faith not as a weapon to beat other people down but as a bridge to bring all of us together.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedTransgenderPoliticians
transgender day of visibilitychristianityconservativesculture wardemocratseasterhomophobiajoe bidenmike johnsonoutrageraphael warnockrepublicanstdovtransphobiawhite housenews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio