Politics

Kevin McCarthy, Former Speaker of the House, Says He's Quitting Congress

kevin mccarthy quitting congress
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McCarthy’s departure marks the end of a turbulent congressional career and the beginning of a new chapter in GOP politics.

True
Cwnewser

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who recently faced a historic ousting from his leadership position, has officially announced his resignation from Congress.

McCarthy, a California Republican, revealed his decision in an op-ed published today in TheWall Street Journal.

In his op-ed, McCarthy wrote, “I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year.”

He added that he was still committed to continuing his involvement in American politics and the Republican Party. “I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he wrote. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

McCarthy’s departure comes after a tumultuous year in which he faced triumph and adversity. He made history by winning the speaker’s role after a staggering 15 rounds of voting in January, only to be ousted just nine months later because of a conservative rebellion.

While McCarthy’s future endeavors remain uncertain, his decision to step down from Congress is seen as a significant transition within the Republican Party, with many watching closely to see how McCarthy’s influence will continue to evolve.

McCarthy’s departure further decreases the GOP’s slim majority in the House of Representatives, particularly after last week’s expulsion of former New York Rep. George Santos.

The volatility within the GOP hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Congressional Equality Caucus released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, celebrating McCarthy’s departure.

“Under Rep. McCarthy’s speakership, the House held numerous votes on anti-LGBTQI+ bills & amendments. He consistently showed he cared more about caving to anti-equality extremists than addressing the actual problems Americans face,” the caucus wrote. “His presence in the House won’t be missed.”

Gay California Rep. Robert Garcia, the president of the current first-year class of Democratic lawmakers, reacted on X with a gif of Aja, a contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9.

“Me: kind of a mellow day in capitol. staff: Kevin McCarthy is resigning,” he wrote, joking about how the news piqued his attention.

This story has been updated to include the Congressional Equality Caucus’s and Rep. Robert Garcia’s reactions.

Cwnewser
