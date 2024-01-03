Scroll To Top
Missouri Republicans pivot from attacking LGBTQ+ lives to focus on childcare and education issues

St Louis Missouri Arch behind LGBTQ Pride Celebration Queer People Jefferson City State Capitol legislature
Shutterstock

The state’s top Republican leaders have announced that LGBTQ+ issues will no longer be at the forefront of their legislative agenda as the state’s annual legislative session reconvenes.

Cwnewser

Missouri’s Republican legislators have declared a change in priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

After a year marked by the passage of controversial laws attacking the LGBTQ+ community, the focus is now shifting toward childcare and education policies, the Associated Press reports.

Last year, the Missouri legislature was in the spotlight for enacting two significant transgender-related laws amidst considerable opposition from Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates. The first law banned some gender-affirming care for transgender minors and placed a four-year moratorium on hormone therapies and puberty blockers for those not already undergoing treatment. The second law restricted school sports team participation based on sex assigned at birth, a rule set to expire in August 2027.

However, the session that began on Wednesday sees a different set of priorities unfolding. Proposals that would have perpetuated these stringent measures, including criminalizing public drag shows and limiting access to certain library books, are taking a back seat, according to the AP.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson, both Republicans, have expressed a newfound focus on issues like childcare expansion and educational opportunities. Patterson highlighted the need to address more pressing concerns affecting Missouri’s children, such as literacy rates, obesity, and gun violence.

This shift in priorities might also reflect internal rifts within the GOP as members compete for higher state office, pushing some to adopt more extreme stances.

Despite these developments, the Republican leadership is still considering measures to make amending the state’s constitution more challenging, joining a broader trend in other Republican-led states that wish to limit the electorate’s power.

This new legislative direction, while unexpected, could mark a significant moment in Missouri’s political landscape with a possible de-escalation in the state’s approach to LGBTQ+ issues.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
