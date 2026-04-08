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These anti-LGBTQ+ Georgia Republicans did drag themselves, unearthed photos show

Photos obtained by The Advocate of Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins raise questions about hypocrisy as both lawmakers who’ve pushed anti-trans legislation compete to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff.

​Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins.

Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call; ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Two anti-LGBTQ+ politicians who have been critical of transgender people and “woke” ideology have themselves played with their gender presentation, The Advocate has learned.

Newly unearthed photos show U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins dressed in drag while they were in high school. Both politicians are staunchly anti-trans and support President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies that strip LGBTQ+ people of their rights. The existence of the images has not been reported previously.

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Carter and Collins are two of three Georgia Republicans running against each other in the primaries in the hopes of unseating Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, a vocal LGBTQ+ ally. Voters will go to the polls in the state on May 19 to decide who will run against him.

The Advocate reviewed archival high school yearbooks from the 1970s and 1980s that include photos of both men in drag, and corroborated identifying details such as names, schools, and graduation years.

In Collins’ yearbook from his senior year at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, Georgia, in 1985, there are photos showing the congressman wearing a floral sleeveless dress and long wig while standing next to a young woman and another man also dressed in drag, with the caption “Senior class ‘beauties,’ Mike Collins and Andy Brady.” In another photo, Collins is still in drag, standing with other members of his graduating class.

Related: Project 2025 co-author Mike Howell accused of hypocrisy after photo emerges with friend in drag

Related: While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

\u200bRep. Mike Collins in drag in his high school yearbook.

Rep. Mike Collins in drag in his high school yearbook.

Piedmont Academy yearbook in 1985.

Carter, whose real name is Earl LeRoy Carter, is seen wearing a long dress and sash in the Robert W. Groves High School yearbook for 1975, the year he graduated from the school in a suburb of Savannah. There is no caption attached to the drag photo, but there is a strong resemblance to Carter’s senior photo in the same yearbook when the two are compared. The congressman was also the subject of a Reddit thread in 2025, where a user posted another photo of Carter in drag from a different yearbook, captioned “Miss ‘Cantelope’ Carter.” The Advocate was unable to independently verify the additional photo.

\u200bA photo collage of Rep. Buddy Carter allegedly in drag and his senior yearbook photo.

A photo collage of Rep. Buddy Carter allegedly in drag and his senior yearbook photo.

Robert W. Groves High School yearbook for 1975

Critics point to the men’s hypocrisy of being scandalized by drag when LGBTQ+ people do it, but embracing gender play as harmless fun when they do it.

“Rep. Collins and Rep. Carter are running to represent every Georgian, but they’ve made it clear that they don’t believe LGBTQ+ Georgians are worthy of equal rights,” David Stacy, vice president of government affairs for the Human Rights Campaign, told The Advocate.

Carter, a self-proclaimed “MAGA warrior,” introduced the “Truth in Gender Act” in June 2025, which sought to codify Trump’s executive order that mandated that the U.S. government only recognize two biological sexes, voted in favor of the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” which proposed making it a felony to provide gender-affirming care to minors, and ran campaign ads last summer that showed his disdain for transgender women competing in sports.

“Rep. Buddy Carter introduced a bill to codify President Trump’s heinous anti-trans executive orders, he has voted to force trans youth to be outed, and he voted to allow doctors and parents to be charged with a federal felony with a ten-year penalty for best practice medical care,” Stacey said.

Collins also supported the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” calling gender-affirming care “radical woke ideology,” and has echoed the conservative talking point that transgender women should not compete in women’s sports. He has also blamed a train derailment on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Related: Why were Republicans freaking out over a drag performance at the Olympics?

As recently as March 31, Collins posted a photo of the Trans Am car bearing a Confederate flag license plate from the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit, captioned “Happy Trans Visibility Day to all who celebrate.”

“Rep. Mike Collins has repeatedly voted to yank books out of libraries, tell parents of trans youth what kind of health care their kids may or may not receive, and said Rev. Marianne Budde — the Episcopal bishop who pleaded with President Trump for ‘mercy’ for LGBTQ+ people [at a Washington, D.C. service the day after his January 2025 inauguration] — should be added to a deportation list,” Stacy said.

In a statement to The Advocate, a spokesperson for the Ossoff campaign said that the three Republicans running in the primary are more concerned with attacking the trans community than with what voters actually care about. "Instead of working to find bipartisan solutions on issues impacting Georgians’ lives, like lowering costs at the grocery store or making health care more affordable, Mike Collins, Derek Dooley, and Buddy Carter are shamelessly using trans individuals as a prop for political division. It's gross and wrong,” the statement said.

In response to viewing the yearbook photos in question, Collins’ communications director Emma Gibson told The Advocate that “Only people whose brains have been rotted by ill-prescribed hormones and the continual over-sexualization of life around them would view a yearbook photo of Rep. Collins and his wife 40 years ago switching clothes for a Homecoming tradition as anything more than lighthearted humor.”

Chris Crawford, a spokesperson for Carter’s office, refused to confirm or deny whether the congressman is in the photos during multiple interactions with The Advocate. Instead, in a text message, Crawford wrote, “You’re playing with fire to run a story without verification.” When asked directly whether Carter denies that the image is of him, Crawford texted, “You’d like us to do your job?”

Related: Texas Republican Who Wrote Anti-Drag Bill Has Dressed in Drag

Drag performer Taylor Alxndr, who is also the co-founder and executive director of the community organization Southern Fried Queer Pride in Georgia, is tired of hypocritical politicians who blame the LGBTQ+ community for all of the ills of society.

“There’s this big bogeyman of trans people, even though statistically, historically, and factually, trans people pose no harm to the American economy, pose no harm to cisgender people, especially cisgender women,” Alxndr told The Advocate. “This idea that trans women are following or trying to attack or harm cisgender women in restrooms, it's all just a big distraction from the actual evil that plagues a lot of the country, and it's these politicians and people who support them.”

Carter and Collins are far from the first “family values” Republican politicians to dress in drag while spewing hateful rhetoric about queer people and fighting for anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Vice President JD Vance, former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, disgraced gay former New York Rep. George Santos, and disbarred Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani have all had their pasts dressing in drag come to light.

Related: 7 anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans caught dressing in drag

”Drag is a centuries-old art form that is not limited to LGBTQ people, but which has an undisputed history of pride and visibility in the LGBTQ community that should be uplifted,” a GLAAD spokesperson told The Advocate. “It's a no-brainer that anyone who participates in this part of LGBTQ culture should support basic protections for LGBTQ people. Anything less is hypocrisy.”

The GLAAD spokesperson added, “Recent attacks on family-friendly drag shows and performers are a baseless distraction from real action that will help families, like affordability and health care. Rep. Collins and Rep. Carter should shift their focus from any anti-LGBTQ animus to family-forward policies that uplift and protect all families."

Alxndr said that these men may have originally enjoyed dressing in drag, but because of “familial pressure, religious pressure, or political pressure,” the “very simple, fun, nonsensical experience of them performing or dressing up in drag gets changed into something that's evil or harmful,” and that’s when they tend to start targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

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