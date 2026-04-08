These anti-LGBTQ+ Georgia Republicans did drag themselves, unearthed photos show

Two anti-LGBTQ+ politicians who have been critical of transgender people and “woke” ideology have themselves played with their gender presentation, The Advocate has learned.



Newly unearthed photos show U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins dressed in drag while they were in high school. Both politicians are staunchly anti-trans and support President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies that strip LGBTQ+ people of their rights. The existence of the images has not been reported previously.

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Carter and Collins are two of three Georgia Republicans running against each other in the primaries in the hopes of unseating Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, a vocal LGBTQ+ ally. Voters will go to the polls in the state on May 19 to decide who will run against him.

The Advocate reviewed archival high school yearbooks from the 1970s and 1980s that include photos of both men in drag, and corroborated identifying details such as names, schools, and graduation years.

In Collins’ yearbook from his senior year at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, Georgia, in 1985, there are photos showing the congressman wearing a floral sleeveless dress and long wig while standing next to a young woman and another man also dressed in drag, with the caption “Senior class ‘beauties,’ Mike Collins and Andy Brady.” In another photo, Collins is still in drag, standing with other members of his graduating class.

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Rep. Mike Collins in drag in his high school yearbook. Piedmont Academy yearbook in 1985. Carter, whose real name is Earl LeRoy Carter, is seen wearing a long dress and sash in the Robert W. Groves High School yearbook for 1975, the year he graduated from the school in a suburb of Savannah. There is no caption attached to the drag photo, but there is a strong resemblance to Carter’s senior photo in the same yearbook when the two are compared. The congressman was also the subject of a Reddit thread in 2025 , where a user posted another photo of Carter in drag from a different yearbook, captioned “Miss ‘Cantelope’ Carter.” The Advocate was unable to independently verify the additional photo.