Gay lawmaker Robert Garcia hosted Free Comic Book Day on Capitol Hill

Rep. Robert Garcia giving away free comic books on Capitol Hill
Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia shared his love of comic books with anyone who wanted to stop by his office.

Cwnewser

Comic book enthusiasts and supporters of the arts flocked to Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning for a special celebration hosted by out California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia. The event, marking Free Comic Book Day, brought together several hundred attendees at the Longworth House Office Building to revel in a shared passion for comics and storytelling.

The occasion, masterminded by Garcia, chair of the bipartisan Congressional Popular Arts Caucus, was a unique blend of entertainment and education. Attendees were not only treated to a diverse selection of free comics from local Washington, D.C. comic book stores Big Planet Comics and Fantom Comics but also had the privilege of viewing a captivating display of rare comics from the Library of Congress.

It’s a personal touch that makes Garcia’s connection to comics even more special. When Garcia was sworn into office in 2023, he used personal documents, the Constitution, and an original Superman comic book on loan from the Library of Congress to swear his oath.

Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

In February, Garcia discussed his love of comics in an interview with The Advocate.

“I’ve been a comic book fan and collector my entire life,” he said, likening his battles against figures like Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who spread misinformation and hate to a superhero’s fight for truth and justice. “I very much identify with [that dynamic],” Garcia said.

Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

As a spokesperson for Garcia described the event, it was a true celebration of community. More than 200 visitors came together to share their comic book passion. The atmosphere was vibrant and inclusive, with attendees engaging in conversations about their favorite comic book characters and stories, fostering a sense of camaraderie, they said.

One of the event’s highlights was the distribution of over 500 comics to eager attendees, allowing them to explore new titles and immerse themselves in the imaginative worlds of comic book storytelling. According to the spokesperson, culinary delights were also abundant, with attendees devouring a staggering 300 pastries.

Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

“With millions of Americans working in the arts and cultural production industry, it’s so important to recognize the ability of the popular arts to bring people together, promote critical thinking, and contribute to our growing economy. As someone who learned to read English through comic books, I know Free Comic Book Day is an opportunity to reach young people and families across the country and expose them to reading and the arts. As founder of the Popular Arts Caucus, I’ve made it my mission to uplift artists while celebrating their cultural and economic contributions to this country,” Garcia said in a statement.

Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

Office of Rep. Robert Garcia

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
