Scroll To Top
Politics

Utah House passes bill that restricts all trans people's use of bathrooms in the state — and threatens jail

Utah state Reps. Kera Birkland and Sahara Haye
twitter/x @kerabirk; votesahara.com

H.B. 257 would not only ban transgender folks from many public facilities but also call for jail time.

On Friday, Utah became the first U.S. state to pass legislation targeting the transgender community in the new year. The state’s House of Representatives voted 52 to 17 along party lines in favor of H.B. 257. The bill is “Sex-Based Designations for Privacy” and could send some transgender individuals to prison for using public locker rooms, restrooms, and other facilities that align with their gender identity.

H.B. 257 would deny transgender folks access to a wide swath of public facilities aligned with their gender identity including locker rooms, restrooms, rape crisis and services centers, as well as temporary shelters for victims of abuse. The bill calls for criminal penalties of up to six months in jail for repeat violators as well as criminal penalties for those who make repeated false accusations against cisgender folks.

Democratic Rep. Sahara Haye, the state’s only openly queer legislator, expressed her fears about the bill during a hearing last week.

“I’m scared for every transgender person who has to choose between holding their bladder or potentially being seen as a criminal,” Haye said during a hearing last week according to Deseret News.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland, told the House that “any man could walk into any women's facilities, and there's nothing that can be done” in defense of the bill.

While the bill provides exceptions to those who have undergone affirmative surgery and changed the gender markers on their birth certificates, independent LGBTQ+ journalist Erin Reed pointed out the bill later appears to override these exceptions by reverting to an individual’s sex assigned at birth.

Reed also noted the bill would be difficult to enforce.

The bill is causing some, including Haye, to reconsider whether they can remain in Utah.

"I don't want to leave this place,” Haye told fellow legislators last week. “But what kind of life am I asking my loved ones to lead if they cannot go to the bathroom in safety in public?”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedUtah
bills sponsorbirth certificatescriminal penaltiesdemocratic rep sahara hayegender identitygender markersgo to the bathroomhb 257holding their bladderlegislationoverrideremain in utahrepublican rep kera birkelandrestroomssexbased designations for privacysix months in jailtransgender communitytransgender individualsundergone affirmative surgeryutahwomens facilities
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio