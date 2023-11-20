Scroll To Top
Watch Saturday Night Live Skewer George Santos's OnlyFans Expenses and Possible Expulsion from Congress

“Of course I’m gay, Colin. I invented being gay,” Bowen Yang as George Santos said. “I was the one at Stonewall who said, ‘Here’s an idea you guys should kiss.’”

In this weekend’s episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, cast member Bowen Yang played scandal-plagued Congressman George Santos from New York, adding a satirical twist to the first-year lawmaker’s ongoing scandals. The sketch, part of the “Weekend Update” segment, was a timely commentary on the controversies surrounding Santos, who has been embroiled in a series of fraud and campaign finance scandals — including an ethics report that claims Santos used campaign funds for expensive clothing, Botox, and OnlyFans.

Yang, donning the role of Santos, was introduced by Colin Jost, who quipped, “NASA recently discovered a tiny moon orbiting the asteroid during a fly-by of a spacecraft 300 million miles away. Here to comment is the scientist who made the discovery. Oh no, it’s George Santos.”

Related: George Santos Spent Big Bucks on Designer Luxuries & OnlyFans Porn, Says He’s Done Talking

Yang’s portrayal highlighted the allegations against Santos, including the misuse of campaign funds on extravagances such as OnlyFans subscriptions, gambling, and shopping at luxury designer Hermes.

Jost probed, “It said that you spent campaign funds on OnlyFans,” to which Yang, as Santos, responded, “You did!”

Yang’s performance reflected the gravity of Santos’s situation, with the congressman recently announcing that he will not seek reelection in 2024 following a blistering report by the House Ethics Committee.

In a moment of comical exaggeration, Yang, as Santos, claimed to have invented the concept of being gay after Jost questioned whether he was actually gay.

“Of course I’m gay, Colin. I invented being gay,” Santos said. “I was the one at Stonewall who said, ‘Here’s an idea, you guys should kiss.’”

Related: Third Vote on Expulsion Looms for George Santos After House Ethics Report

The skit culminated with referencing the movie Pitch Perfect, as Yang, imitating Santos, sang, “You are going to miss me by my sass. You’re going to miss me by my ass. Oh, you are going to miss me when I’m gone. I invented this cups thing.” Anna Kendrick would probably be proud.

Saturday Night Live’s sketch comes at a pivotal time for Santos, as he faces a third vote on his expulsion from Congress following the House Ethics Committee’s report.

Amid the laughter, the real situation for Santos remains grave. The report, detailing Santos’s alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal extravagances, has added significant pressure for decisive action.

The first attempt to expel Santos, initiated by California Rep. Robert Garcia earlier this year, failed to gain the necessary support despite being backed by fellow LGBTQ+ lawmakers. The second motion, introduced several weeks ago by Santos’s fellow Republicans, including New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, also did not pass, but it showcased rare intraparty disciplinary efforts.

As the House reconvenes post-Thanksgiving, the looming vote represents a critical moment for congressional accountability and ethics.Santos, the first out gay Republican elected to Congress, faces 23 federal felony charges, including wire fraud and identity theft, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Watch Bowen Yang and Colin Jost poke fun at Rep. George Santos on SNL.

Weekend Update: Colin Jost Interviews Rep. George Santos Again - SNLwww.youtube.com

