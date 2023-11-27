Scroll To Top
Politics

Mike Johnson Says He Spoke With George Santos About Ethics Scandal Over Thanksgiving

Mike Johnson to George Santos Threatened Expulsion
Images: Noam Galai/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Here's what the new speaker spoke with the embattled queer lawmaker about.

Cwnewser

As lawmakers began returning to Washington, D.C. on Monday and prepared to reconvene on Tuesday, the saga of Rep. George Santos, the lying gay New York Republican U.S. lawmaker, continued to be a central topic on Capitol Hill.

Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana GOP congressman, discussed Santos’ future with him over the holiday break.

“I’ve spoken to Congressman Santos at some length over the holiday and talked with him about his options,” The Hillreported him saying Monday.

The conversation came in the context of the House Ethics Committee’s report, released before the Thanksgiving break, which highlighted Santos’ alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal extravagances.

Related: George Santos Won’t Seek Reelection After Scathing Ethics Report Released

The Ethics Committee’s findings provided a damning portrayal of Santos’ financial conduct. It detailed approximately $10,000 spent at luxury retailers like Ferragamo and Hermes, around $2,280 in Atlantic City for casino visits, and nearly $2,900 on Botox treatments. Of particular note was the accusation of Santos spending campaign money on OnlyFans, a service primarily known for adult content.

Two previous expulsion resolutions have failed. The latest, introduced in early November, did not succeed after Johnson expressed hesitation over “due process” concerns. Other lawmakers, including some Democrats, also did not support the measure for those reasons.

Related: George Santos Spent Big Bucks on Designer Luxuries & OnlyFans Porn, Says He’s Done Talking

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a fellow gay member of Congress and active opponent of Santos who has called for his resignation for months expressed his views on Santos’ conduct in an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces conversation where Santos was present.

“George, we’re going to expel you,” Garcia said. “The right thing for you to do is resign.” He emphasized the need for Santos to apologize, highlighting that “a real apology would go a long way.”

Amid this unfolding drama, Santos, through a spokesperson on Monday, announced his intention to hold a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday morning. This latest revelation is the newest in the saga of Santos, who faces 23 federal felony charges, including wire fraud and identity theft, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Related: George Santos Could Be Expelled From Congress Tonight

The Ethics Committee has referred its findings to the Department of Justice, suggesting that Santos might face further legal complications. The upcoming press conference is expected to address these challenges and Santos’ position in light of the escalating scrutiny and criticism.

The potential for Santos’ expulsion, which he has said he would view as a “badge of honor,” could make him only the sixth member of Congress to face such a fate.

PoliticsGOPCaliforniaRepublican PartyLouisianaNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticiansGeorge SantosNews
mike johnsongeorge santoslouisianarepublican partygopnew yorkethics investigations
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio