Mike Johnson Says He Spoke With George Santos About Ethics Scandal Over Thanksgiving

As lawmakers began returning to Washington, D.C. on Monday and prepared to reconvene on Tuesday, the saga of Rep. George Santos, the lying gay New York Republican U.S. lawmaker, continued to be a central topic on Capitol Hill.

Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana GOP congressman, discussed Santos’ future with him over the holiday break.



“I’ve spoken to Congressman Santos at some length over the holiday and talked with him about his options,” The Hillreported him saying Monday.

The conversation came in the context of the House Ethics Committee’s report, released before the Thanksgiving break, which highlighted Santos’ alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal extravagances.

The Ethics Committee’s findings provided a damning portrayal of Santos’ financial conduct. It detailed approximately $10,000 spent at luxury retailers like Ferragamo and Hermes, around $2,280 in Atlantic City for casino visits, and nearly $2,900 on Botox treatments. Of particular note was the accusation of Santos spending campaign money on OnlyFans, a service primarily known for adult content.

Two previous expulsion resolutions have failed. The latest, introduced in early November, did not succeed after Johnson expressed hesitation over “due process” concerns. Other lawmakers, including some Democrats, also did not support the measure for those reasons.

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a fellow gay member of Congress and active opponent of Santos who has called for his resignation for months expressed his views on Santos’ conduct in an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces conversation where Santos was present.

“George, we’re going to expel you,” Garcia said. “The right thing for you to do is resign.” He emphasized the need for Santos to apologize, highlighting that “a real apology would go a long way.”

Amid this unfolding drama, Santos, through a spokesperson on Monday, announced his intention to hold a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday morning. This latest revelation is the newest in the saga of Santos, who faces 23 federal felony charges, including wire fraud and identity theft, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The Ethics Committee has referred its findings to the Department of Justice, suggesting that Santos might face further legal complications. The upcoming press conference is expected to address these challenges and Santos’ position in light of the escalating scrutiny and criticism.

The potential for Santos’ expulsion, which he has said he would view as a “badge of honor,” could make him only the sixth member of Congress to face such a fate.