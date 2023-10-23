George Santos’s Campaign Faces Financial Challenges

The reelection campaign of New York U.S. Rep. George Santos is grappling with financial issues. Recent filings have shown that over the past three months, the gay Republican lawmaker’s campaign refunded more to its donors than it garnered in contributions, casting doubts on Santos’s commitment to seeking another term.



In a recent disclosure, the campaign reported refunding approximately $17,000 to donors while only recording less than $674 in contributions for the 90 days ending September 30. This financial setback was compounded by expenditures exceeding $42,000 during this period, leaving the campaign with a balance close to $23,000. The Washington Post also reported the campaign’s new debt exceeding $120,000. These debts, including legal and catering expenses, predate the reporting period. The campaign’s treasurer noted an acknowledgment of prior obligations in the report.

For an incumbent, especially those in swing districts, such dismal fundraising figures stand out, especially when multiple contenders have announced their entry into the race. However, the Santos campaign and its treasurer remained silent on these figures as of Monday.

Related: George Santos Files Paperwork to Run Again in 2024



Earlier in the year, Santos faced 13 financial crime charges, including accusations of donor fraud for personal enrichment. Recently that number increased to an additional 10 indictments that implicated him in the identity theft of family members and misuse of donors’ credit cards for extravagant expenses. His former campaign bookkeeper has since admitted to multiple federal offenses. Despite this, Santos refutes all charges and awaits his court appearance on October 27.

Calls for Santos’s resignation have grown louder, especially from his fellow New York Republicans, yet he remains unyielding. His reelection bid is further complicated by numerous challengers from both the Republican and Democratic parties, including his predecessor, Democrat Tom Suozzi.

On the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Santos engaged in a dynamic discussion touching various subjects, including his political trajectory. During this conversation, he declared his intention to resign if Republicans joined with Democrats to elect a new House speaker.

This proclamation prompted reactions from fellow Republicans, with Rep. Marcus J. Molinaro of New York hinting that Santos might be anticipating a potential expulsion following the election of a new speaker, the Post reported.

Recent controversies surrounding Santos don’t end with his campaign’s financial struggles. After his 2022 election victory, the New York Times unveiled Santos’s misleading claims about his educational and professional backgrounds. The Washington Post and others further reported that Santos had falsely stated attending a prestigious high school and made unverified claims of being a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

Amid these revelations, Santos confessed to fabricating his academic achievements but denied legal wrongdoing.