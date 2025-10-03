Book bans in schools are more widespread than ever. Which states have had the most?

In 2025, book bans in schools are more common than ever. “Never before in the life of any living American have so many books been systematically removed from school libraries across the country,” says a new report from PEN America, “The Normalization of Book Banning: Banned in the USA, 2024-2025.” “Never before have so many states passed laws or regulations to facilitate the banning of books, including bans on specific titles statewide. Never before have so many politicians sought to bully school leaders into censoring according to their ideological preferences, even threatening public funding to exact compliance. Never before has access to so many stories been stolen from so many children.”

PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression, defines a school book ban “as any action taken against a book based on its content and as a result of parent or community challenges, administrative decisions, or in response to direct or threatened action by governmental officials, that leads to a book being either completely removed from availability to students, or where access to a book is restricted or diminished.” These bans “infringe on the rights of students, professional educators, and authors,” the report says, noting that teachers and librarians have chosen books for their educational value.

Related: Book bans nearly triple in 2023-2024 school year: PEN America report

The book-banning trend has been growing since 2021, PEN America reports. Over the last four school years, book bans occurred in 45 states and 451 public school districts.

Many of the banned books have LGBTQ+ content. “Since book challenges and removals exploded in 2021, books depicting same-sex and trans identities have been conflated as inherently ‘sexual,’” the report states. “In sexualizing LGBTQ+ people, swaths of literature have been removed under the premise of removing ‘inappropriate’ or ‘obscene’ books.” Some of these titles are children’s picture books such as And Tango Makes Three, Everywhere Babies, The Family Book, Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, and The Purim Superhero. Among the most banned titles in 2024-2025 were young adult books Last Night at the Telegraph Club, about a young Chinese American lesbian, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, in which one of the straight protagonist’s best friends is a gay teen. And queer Black author George M. Johnson's All Boys Aren't Blue has become the most challenged book in the nation in the past few years.

In all, during the 2024-2025 school year, PEN America recorded 6,870 instances of book bans across 23 states and 87 public school districts, affecting 3,752 titles. They represented the work of 2,308 authors, 243 illustrators, and 38 translators.

Below, we look at the 10 states that had the most instances of book bans.

Related: There have already been 4,000 instances of book banning in America this school year: report