Scroll To Top
News

These 19 states won't ban marriage equality if Obergefell is overturned

These 19 states won't ban marriage equality if Obergefell is overturned

New York City LGBTQIA pride parade Heritage of Pride March June 2025
Steve Edreff/Shutterstock

Heritage of Pride March for LGBTQ+ rights, New York City, June 2025

Here are the 19 states where same-sex couples could still get married if Obergefell is overturned.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns marriage equality, less than half the country will allow same-sex couples to wed.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Laws prohibiting same-sex couples from marrying were deemed unconstitutional by the 2015 ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges. This could change if the court were to revisit and reverse the ruling, as it did with Roe v. Wade, which previously deemed abortion bans unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court reverses Obergefell and determines bans against marriage equality are not unconstitutional, states with laws protecting same-sex couples' right to marry would need to independently overturn their laws for it to be banned. Those with constitutional amendments protecting marriage equality would have to call a referendum vote to overturn them, and those protected by state Supreme Court rulings — the next highest authority after the U.S. Supreme Court —would need their state's court to agree to hear the case again.

Related: Marriage equality will be banned in these 31 states if Obergefell is overturned

If Obergefell is reversed, marriages between same-sex couples will still be recognized federally under the Respect for Marriage Act. Signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, the act mandates that the federal government recognizes same-sex and interracial marriages, and that all states recognize those performed in other states. However, the act does not require states to allow marriages between same-sex couples.

While the Supreme Court has made no official move to reconsider marriage equality, nine states have recently introduced resolutions asking the court to hear the case again. None have yet passed, and even if they were to, the resolutions are nonbinding — meaning they carry no legal weight, and the court is not obligated to hear them.

Related: Will marriage equality be overturned? Here's how it could happen

However, some justices have voiced opposition to Obergefell. When the conservative majority created by Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion at the time that the court should also revisit and overrule decisions that prevent state restrictions on contraception, marriage equality, sodomy, and other private consensual sex acts, calling the rulings "demonstrably erroneous."

Here are the 19 states where same-sex couples could still get married if Obergefell is overturned, as outlined by the Movement Advancement Project, and just how secure those rights are.

California

Los Angeles Pride Parade 2019 with women celebrating on motorcycles\u200b

Los Angeles Pride Parade 2019 with women celebrating on motorcycles

GrandAve / Shutterstock.com

California voters in 2008 passed Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment which banned same-sex couples from marrying. The amendment was overturned by voters in a 2024 referendum.

Colorado

Denver Pride Parade (June, 2019\u200b)

Denver Pride Parade (June, 2019)

Philipp Salveter / Shutterstock.com

Colorado voters did approve a constitutional amendment, Amendment 43, in 2006 that banned marriage equality. They overturned it with an amendment in 2024. The state's current governor, Jared Polis, was the first sitting governor to marry a partner of the same-sex.

Connecticut

House in New Canaan, Connecticut with rainbow flags\u200b

House in New Canaan, Connecticut with rainbow flags

Miro Vrlik Photography / Shutterstock.com

The Connecticut state Supreme Court determined in the 2008 ruling Kerrigan v. Commissioner of Public Health that bans against marriage equality are unconstitutional, making it the second state to legalize marriage for same-sex couples.

Delaware

Prairie Dogs Dance Troop at the Delaware Pride FestivalPrairie Dogs Dance Troop at the Delaware Pride Festival in Dover.Lisa Rapko/Shutterstock

Delaware legislators passed a law, House Bill 75, in 2013 legalizing marriage equality two years after the state began offering civil unions in 2011.

Hawaii

Pride Parade in Honolulu Hawaii (October, 2022)\u200b

Pride Parade in Honolulu Hawaii (October, 2022)

MindStorm / Shutterstock.com

The Hawaii legislature passed the Hawaii Marriage Equality Act in a 2013 special session. Voters later repealed an amendment that allows the state legislature to ban marriage equality in a 2024 referendum.

Illinois

Resistance is justified from Stonewall to Palestine banner

Resistance is justified from Stonewall to Palestine banner at Democratic National Convention protest in Chicago, Illinois (August, 2024)

John Ruberry / Shutterstock.com

The Illinois legislature passed the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act in 2013. A bill to legalize marriage equality had been introduced in the state legislature every year since 2008, finally succeeding in its fifth year.

Iowa

Protest with "gay and here to stay" sign in Iowa

Protest with "gay and here to stay" sign in Iowa

The only state with a marriage equality law still on the books that would not be enforceable is Iowa, where the state Supreme Court deemed the ban unconstitutional in the 2009 case Varnum v. Brien .

Maine

Woman waving flag at Pride in Portland, MaineLGBTQ+ Pride in Portland, Maine - June 18, 2022Enrico Della Pietra / Shutterstock.com

Maine became one of the first states to legalize marriage equality by popular vote in 2012, when voters approved Maine Question 1 in a referendum.

Maryland

Marchers and floats in the first Annapolis Pride paradeThe inaugural Pride Parade in Annapolis, Maryland - June 29, 2019Keri Delaney / Shutterstock.com

Maryland, alongside Maine and Washington, was one of the first states to legalize marriage equality in a referendum. Voters approved Maryland Question 6 in 2012.

Massachusetts

Rainbow flags outside a church in Massachusetts

Rainbow flags outside a church in Massachusetts

Shutterstock

Massachusetts became the first state to legalize marriage equality in 2004, when then Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that bans are unconstitutional.

Minnesota

Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis lit in Rainbow ColorsLowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis lit in Rainbow Colors in Honor of Orlando Victims.Shuttershock Creative

Voters in Minnesota rejected a 2012 constitutional amendment that would have banned marriage equality. The state legislature passed a law legalizing it the next year.

Nevada

Las Vegas Pride parade floatLGBTQ+ Pride parade in Las Vegas, Nevada - October 21 , 2016Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock

Nevada previously had a constitutional amendment banning marriage equality, passed by voters in 2002. It became the first state to ask voters to overturn an amendment banning same-sex couples from marrying, which succeeded in a 2020 referendum also known as Nevada Question 2.

New Hampshire

Portsmouth PRIDE festival in New HampshirePortsmouth PRIDE festival in New Hampshire (June, 2019) JTTucker / Shutterstock.com

The New Hampshire legislature passed HB 73 in 2009, which went into effect at the beginning of 2010.

New Jersey

Pride Parade in Asbury Park, New Jersey \u200b

Pride Parade in Asbury Park, New Jersey

Madison Swart / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey first legalized marriage equality in 2013 when then-governor Chris Christie withdrew the state's appeal of Garden State Equality v. Dow, which determined bans were unconstitutional. The state legislature later passed S3416 in 2022 codifying same-sex couples' right to marry into law.

New Mexico

\u200bPride parade in Santa Fe, New MexicoPride parade in Santa Fe, New Mexico (2018)Tom Lohr/Shutterstock

The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled in the 2013 decision Griego v. Oliver that bans against marriage equality are unconstitutional.

New York

Empire State Building in rainbow colorsEmpire State Building in rainbow colors in honor of the Orlando shooting victims, New York City - June 26, 2016anaglic / Shutterstock.com

The New York legislature passed the Marriage Equality Act in 2011, then state constitution was amended in a 2024 referendum vote to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation, which encompasses marriage.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Gay Pride Fest in downtown ProvidenceRhode Island Gay Pride Fest celebrated in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, USA on June 17, 2017Anthony Ricci / Shutterstock

The Rhode Island legislature passed a marriage equality law in 2013, one year after the governor issued an executive order recognizing same-sex marriages performed elsewhere.

Vermont

Pride flag on lamppost in Montpelier, VermontLGBTQ+ Pride flag on lamppost in Montpelier, Vermont.Charles Patrick Ewing/Shutterstock

The Vermont legislature passed the Marriage Equality Act in 2009 after overriding a veto from Republican then-governor Jim Douglas. It was the first state that enacted marriage equality through legislation.

Washington

Pride parade with SEATTLE spelled out in rainbow colors\u200bSeattle WA USA, June 25th 2023. Pride parade with SEATTLE spelled out in rainbow colorsSeaRick1 / Shutterstock

Washington, alongside Maine and Maryland, was one of the first states to legalize marriage equality in a referendum vote (Referendum 74) in 2012.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMarriage EqualityLawYahoo FeedU.S. Supreme CourtPolitics
californiacoloradoconnecticutconstitutional amendmentdelawaregay marriagehawaiiillinoisiowamainemarriage equalitymarylandmassachusettsminnesotanevadanew hampshirenew jerseynew mexiconew yorkobergefell v. hodgesreferendumrhode islandroe v. wadesame sex couplessame sex marriagestate legislaturestate supreme courtsupreme courtsupreme court decisionsupreme court rulingvermontwashingtonnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio